Pashinyan meets with the Director General of the International Organization for Migration

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration.

Issues related to cooperation between the Armenian government and the International Organization for Migration were discussed.

The Prime Minister referred to the reforms implemented in the field of migration in our country, including the steps towards digitization, his office said.

According to the source, Nikol Pashinyan presented the Armenian government's steps aimed at solving the humanitarian problems of forcibly displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh, and at the same time emphasized the continuous support of the international community.

Amy Pope emphasized the effectiveness of the reforms implemented in the field of migration in Armenia and noted that the organization, in turn, is ready to contribute to their further effective implementation through close cooperation. The Director General of the International Organization for Migration praised the Armenian government's steps towards solving the humanitarian problems of forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh.