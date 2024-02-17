Any territorial changes are unacceptable for Iran: Ambassador on the “Zangezur Corridor”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. In response to the question of whether Iran's position regarding the "Zangezur Corridor" has changed, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mehdi Sobhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia stated that the official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is that the territorial integrity of regional countries should be respected.

“The final position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is that we cannot accept a territorial change in any way. Any territorial changes should take place on the basis of mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of both countries, and this remains our final position. The final position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is that the territorial integrity of the countries of the region should be respected," the Ambassador emphasized.

According to the diplomat, it is unacceptable for Iran to see a tense situation around Armenia.

"We support all parties in establishing warm and peaceful relations as soon as possible. We are confident and believe that the only way is to have peaceful relations and friendly dialogue. And we have relations and dialogue with all the parties to facilitate peace in the region," said the Ambassador.