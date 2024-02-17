Prime Minister, EBRD President discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso within the framework of the Munich Security Forum.

According to the readout issued by the PM's office, the Prime Minister highlighted the decision to hold the EBRD annual meeting in Yerevan this May and expressed confidence that it will be held at a high level.

It is noted that Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the close and effective cooperation formed between the Armenian government and the EBRD, as a result of which many programs are being implemented in different fields in our country. According to the Prime Minister, this cooperation also contributed to the stability and development of the economy of Armenia.

The EBRD President also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with the Armenian government and added that the joint programs are continuously expanding.

Mrs. Basso emphasized the implementation of projects in infrastructure development, road construction, private sector and other directions and noted that EBRD is ready to expand bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed various issues related to further cooperation.