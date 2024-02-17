Armenia's Arsen Harutyunyan reaches final of European Freestyle Wrestling Championship

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Freestyle Wrestling Team’s Arsen Harutyunyan has advanced to the finals of the European Championship.

Arsen Harutyunyan competed with Azerbaijan's Islam Bazarganov in the semifinals of the 57 kg weight category at the European Championship held in Bucharest, Romania's capital, triumphing with a score of 10-0.

The final of the 57 kg weight category of the European Championship is scheduled to take place on February 17.