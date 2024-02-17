Yerevan Mayor, Iranian Ambassador discuss programs to be implemented in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani.

Referring to the established cooperation between the two capitals, the parties stated that there is a wide field to use the full potential of bilateral relations and to implement joint projects aimed at the development of urban infrastructures. According to the source, Mayor Avinyan gave special importance to the scope of all the new programs that give fresh momentum to the relations between the two countries and cities, the Municipality said.

Expressing gratitude for the willingness to expand cooperation, Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani, in turn, noted that there are many Iranian companies interested in investing in Yerevan.

The parties also highlighted the interest of Iranian tourists in Yerevan. In 2023, approximately 120,000 tourists visited Yerevan.