Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has released fake news accusing the Armenian military of opening fire across the border, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

“The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan alleging that on February 16, at 12:50 p.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards Azerbaijani combat positions in the eastern part of the border, is disinformation,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

 

 








