Iran ready to export medicine to Armenia

During the 18th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission held on February 14, both sides exchanged views to further expand economic cooperation, IRNA reports.

Head of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) Heidar Mohammadi voiced the country’s readiness to export domestically produced drugs to Armenia.

For her part, Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Lena Nanushyan said that Iran has made significant progress in the production of medicines and medical equipment.

Lena Nanushyan noted that Armenia welcomes cooperation with Iran in the field of health tourism, pharmaceutical insurance and healthcare.