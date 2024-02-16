Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

Erdogan visits Egypt after 12 years

Erdogan visits Egypt after 12 years
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at Cairo airport on Wednesday and was welcomed by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Mehr News reports.
 
This is Erdogan's first visit to Egypt since 2012.  The development of economic relations between Ankara and Cairo, as well as the issue of the Gaza war, are the main goals of Erdoğan's visit to Egypt.
 







youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]