Erdogan visits Egypt after 12 years

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at Cairo airport on Wednesday and was welcomed by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Mehr News reports.

This is Erdogan's first visit to Egypt since 2012. The development of economic relations between Ankara and Cairo, as well as the issue of the Gaza war, are the main goals of Erdoğan's visit to Egypt.