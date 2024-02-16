Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

Armenian Minister of Defense, French Ambassador discuss course of cooperation

Armenian Minister of Defense, French Ambassador discuss course of cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan on February 14 held a meeting with French Ambassador Olivier Decottignies.

In a statement, the minister said he discussed with the French envoy the “current course of the cooperation in the defense sector and issues pertaining to regional security.”

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]