Two new sports channels in Ucom's uTV channel list

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Ucom has expanded its uTV channel lineup for sports enthusiasts by introducing two new channels: Fast Sports 1 and Fast Sports 2, now accessible through the Premium Sport-themed package.

These channels bring viewers the excitement of major international sports events, including the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, NBA, and NHL.

Both channels are presented in HD quality and offer a Catch-up feature for added convenience.

The Fast Sports 1 TV channel features a diverse range of content, including in-house and contracted multi-part sports documentaries, along with sports news and analysis presented in various formats. Meanwhile, Fast Sports 2 focuses on broadcasting Armenian football, basketball, and volleyball tournaments, along with analytical and summary programs for these sports. The channel also covers international events involving Armenian athletes and offers viewers self-produced documentary series showcasing our athletes.

Ucom Director General Ralph Yirikian expressed, "In response to the preferences of our subscribers, we have introduced the launch of this sports package. We encourage our sports-loving subscribers to fully embrace this excellent opportunity, and we are confident it will meet their needs."

The TV channels are included in the Unity 16000 and Unity 20000 tariff plans. Subscribers to the Unity 9000, Unity 12000, and Unity 12500 tariff packages can access them at a special monthly rate of AMD 750. For non-subscribers of these specified tariff plans, the thematic package is available at a monthly cost of AMD 1500.

The channels are available on the uTV television network at numbers 238 and 239.