Aleksanyan enters semi-finals at European wrestling championships

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan has advanced to the semi-finals at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships after defeating 8:3 his Dutch opponent Tyrone Sterkenburg in the 97kg division.

Aleksanyan earlier defeated Turkey’s Beytullah Kayisdag 9:1 in his first bout at the event.

Armenia’s Gevorg Gharibyan (60kg) defeated 9:0 Ilias Zairakis (Greece) in the elimination round. Slavik Galstyan (67kg) also won his first bout against Sweden’s Niklas Oehlen 12:4, but then lost 8:0 to Russian Ruslan Bichurin (who is competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete) in the quarter finals. Galstyan will continue at the championships if Bichurin makes it to the finals.

In the 82kg division’s elimination round Karen Khachatryan defeated 8:6 Croatia’s Filip Sacic.