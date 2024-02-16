European Wrestling Championships: Armenia’s Aleksanyan advances to quarter finals with 9:1 win over Turkey’s B.Kayisdag

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan had his first win at the 2024 UWW Greco-Roman Wrestling European Championships in Bucharest with a 9:1 victory over Turkey’s Beytullah Kayisdag in the 97kg division on February 13.

Aleksanyan, the reigning champion of Europe, will face Dutch Tyrone Sterkenburg in the quarter finals.