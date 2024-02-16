Armenia condemns deadly Azeri provocation, calls for resumption of talks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions showcase that it is seeking pretexts to escalate the situation on the border, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement after the Azeri military killed 4 Armenian troops in Syunik province.

“The Armenian side has 4 casualties and 1 wounded as a result of a new provocation and use of force by the Azerbaijani armed forces near Nerkin Hand community, Kapan municipality of Syunik province of the Republic of Armenia. Despite the February 12 statement released by the authorities of the Republic of Armenia that the images and information released by Azerbaijani media on the same day alleging that Armenian border troops wounded an Azerbaijani soldier is under investigation, nevertheless the Azerbaijani side took aggressive actions in the morning of February 13. This showcases that Azerbaijan is seeking pretexts to commit border escalations. These actions of use of force were preceded by the belligerent statements of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership, as well as the latest information-propaganda preparations. The Azerbaijani leadership is continuously attempting to derail the efforts of the actors interested in the stability and security in South Caucasus to resume the negotiations aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s actions of resorting to military provocations, and we call for refraining from destabilizing steps, and a return to negotiations. We once again reiterate the previously stated proposals of the Armenian side on implementing reliable measures to increase border security,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.