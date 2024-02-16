Armenia, EU discuss opportunities for advancing Crossroads of Peace project

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Brussels met with Gert Jan Koopman, the Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission.

Ahead of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council session, the sides discussed a broad range of bilateral agenda issues, particularly the effective application of the CEPA provisions and prospects of deepening partnership, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

In this context, they commended the visit of the delegation of the European External Action Service and the European Commission to Armenia in December 2023, and discussed the steps aimed at increasing Armenia’s economic resilience.

FM Mirzoyan and Director-General Gert Jan Koopman also discussed issues of Armenia’s participation in regional economic and transport projects, as well as looked into the opportunities for further advancing the Crossroads of Peace project developed by the Armenian government.

The security situation in the South Caucasus and challenges in the direction of ensuring lasting stability were also discussed.

Efforts aimed at addressing the mid-term and long-term needs of the forcibly displaced Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed.