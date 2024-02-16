LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.14% to $2216.00, copper price down by 0.10% to $8191.00, lead price down by 0.02% to $2045.00, nickel price up by 0.25% to $16040.00, tin price up by 2.29% to $26850.00, zinc price down by 0.84% to $2312.50, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $28550.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.