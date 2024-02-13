Iran reports 50% tourism growth

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The number of tourists who visited Iran from March 2023 to February 2024 grew 50% compared to the previous year, TASS reported citing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

“This year we saw that the number of tourists who visited our country grew 50%,” President Raisi said at the 17th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition. “The country has restored the post-pandemic tourism gap and has created necessary conditions for tourists.”

Raisi said that Iran’s “cultural heritage and wonderful nature” is a great potential for the development of tourism. He further said that many visitors travel to Iran for medical tourism because of more affordable and effective options. On February 4, Iran unilaterally lifted visa requirements with 28 countries, including Belarus, Qatar, Mexico, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Japan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.