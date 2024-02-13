Deputy Prime Minister meets with Brazilian ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan has held a meeting with the Ambassador of Brazil Fabio Vaz Pitaluga.

The Deputy PM attached importance to the continuous development of the Armenia-Brazil partnership and expressed hope that the cooperation will be further enhanced in tourism, high technology and other areas with potential, Khachatryan’s office said in a readout.

The Ambassador assured that he will make maximum efforts for the further strengthening of bilateral relations.

A broad range of issues of mutual interest was discussed during the meeting.