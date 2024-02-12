Armenia-EU ties obviously deepening – PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and the European Union are deepening, including under the conditions and because of the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with The Telegraph’s Roland Oliphant.

“We should clarify what we mean by saying direction, because even before I became the prime minister, Armenia and the European Union had already signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Now that agreement is being implemented,” he said when asked if he wants to lead Armenia in the direction of the EU.

“It is obvious that the relations between Armenia and the European Union are deepening, including under the conditions and because of the implementation of the "Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement". But, of course, on the other hand, it is obvious that the relations between Armenia and the European Union are getting closer because, according to the international community, we have visible successes in implementing democratic reforms.

"You know, this subtlety is very important for understanding our situation, the situation and many events that are unfolding in Armenia. Look, we don't turn away from anyone. We are implementing the messages received from our people. And that message is primarily about democratic reforms. And democracy, democratic reforms, the development of a democratic society are not agendas caused by certain circumstances. I have stated many times that this is a strategy for us, and in my speech in the European Parliament I stated that we will continue the implementation of these strategies, we will continue these reforms. And I said that the Republic of Armenia is ready to be as close to the European Union as the European Union deems it possible,” Pashinyan added.