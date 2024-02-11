Armenian President highlights growing ties with China in greetings to Xi Jinping

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has congratulated President of China Xi Jinping on the Chinese New Year, the Spring Festival.

“Let this beautiful family holiday bring peace and harmony to your country and people,” Khachaturyan said in a letter to Xi Jinping published by his office. “Bilateral cooperation has been developing in all directions since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China. I am sure that through joint efforts we will continue to strengthen and expand the traditional friendly ties based on mutual respect and trust to the benefit of our peoples.”