LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 February:

The price of aluminum down by 1.12% to $2213.00, copper price down by 1.26% to $8199.00, lead price down by 2.22% to $2045.50, nickel price down by 0.16% to $16000.00, tin price up by 1.90% to $26250.00, zinc price down by 2.14% to $2332.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $28550.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.