Diaspora Armenian specialists invited to contribute to Armenian Government through 'iGorts' 2024 Program

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia continues to accept applications for the iGorts 2024 program.

This year, the fifth cohort of specialists from the Diaspora will be recruited to work in over 20 Armenian government entities for one year.



Applications for the year 2024 will be accepted until March 4th in Armenian, English, and Russian. Successful candidates who pass the final round of interviews will commence their work in the respective entities starting from September 1 of this year, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs said in a statement.



"Participants in the program will receive a round-trip air ticket to and from Armenia, a monthly salary of 336,000 drams throughout the program, health insurance, and coverage of the residence permit fee for one year.



Through funding provided by the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation, five specialists will be afforded the opportunity to engage in the program and work within the Shirak province.



Candidates can submit their applications through the website of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs by following this link: http://diaspora.gov.am/en/programs/25/fellowship.



The program was added to the Repository of Practices of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and showcased as an exemplary initiative during the EU Future Forum.



For any inquiries, please feel free to contact the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs at [email protected].''