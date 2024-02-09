Prime Minister receives the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Aoki Yutaka.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the diplomatic mission, attaching importance to the Armenia-Japan cooperation in all fields. In particular, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the need for consistent development of economic relations and the implementation of consistent steps in that direction. At the same time, the Prime Minister highly valued the cooperation with Japan in the field of crisis management, the PM's Office said.

According to the source, Aoki Yutaka noted that he will make every effort to promote the development of bilateral relations in various directions. The Ambassador emphasized that the government of his country is interested in the "Crossroads of Peace" project presented by the Armenian government.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on various issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Pashinyan wished the Ambassador an effective work for strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.