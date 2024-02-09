Armenian Foreign Minister meets with ICC Assembly of States Parties President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on February 8 in The Hague met with Päivi Kaukoranta, the President of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Kaukoranta congratulated Armenia on joining the ICC, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Mirzoyan and Kaukoranta exchanged ideas around the ongoing and required further steps in the direction of applying the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC, highlighting close partnership with the assembly.

The FM underscored Armenia’s priorities and expectations regarding joining the ICC, which were earlier voiced during the official ceremony dedicated to the membership of Armenia in the ICC and are in line with universal principles of democracy, the rule of law and fight against impunity.

The Armenian government’s representative for international legal affairs, Yeghishe Kirakosyan, also participated in the meeting and presented details about the steps for harmonizing the Armenian legislation with the Rome Statute.