LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.36% to $2238.00, copper price down by 1.06% to $8304.00, lead price down by 0.83% to $2092.00, nickel price down by 0.16% to $16025.00, tin price up by 1.62% to $25760.00, zinc price down by 1.33% to $2383.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price down by 2.01% to $28550.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.