Armenian Defense Minister visits the northeastern border zone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on February 8 visited the northeastern border zone.

Minister Papikyan, accompanied by the commander of the military unit, Colonel Alexander Tsakanyan, toured the military units and got acquainted with the living and accommodation conditions of the units, the defense ministry said.

The Defense Minister oversaw the organization of service and conducted a meeting with military personnel.

The minister also met with officers, addressed their questions and provide relevant instructions.