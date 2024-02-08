Armenia’s 2023 natural increase indicator grows 23,5%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The natural population increase in Armenia in 2023 was 11,960, which is a 23,5% increase compared to 2022, according to official data released by the Statistical Committee.

36,265 babies were born in 2023 (110 less than in 2022). 19,052 were boys and 17,213 were girls. (Male births dropped by 184 whereas female births grew by 74).

The sex ratio was 110.7 boys per 100 girls.

The number of stillbirths was 420 compared to 2022’s 427.

A total of 24,305 people died in Armenia in 2023, which is 2,387 less than in 2022. 12,567 were male and 11,738 were female.

Statistics also showed a decline in marriages. 16,207 marriages were registered in 2023, which is 588 less than in 2022. The number of divorces remained the same at 4,525.

The statistics doesn’t include registrations on forcibly displaced persons from NK.