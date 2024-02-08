Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   8 February 2024

Russian president’s visit to Turkey postponed - source

Russian president’s visit to Turkey postponed - source

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey, which was scheduled for February 12, has been put off, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS without elaborating.

"The visit has been postponed. No details are still known," the source said.

Earlier, Hande Firat, a journalist for the Hurriyet newspaper and a columnist for the CNN-Turk television channel, announced that the visit had been canceled, Tass reports.

Media outlets previously reported that Putin would visit Turkey on February 12, but the Kremlin did not confirm this information.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]