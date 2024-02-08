‘Great basis’ for cooperation with EU - MEP Marina Kaljurand congratulates Armenia on joining ICC

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus at the European Parliament MEP Marina Kaljurand has congratulated Armenia on officially joining the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Sincere congratulations to Armenia on formally joining the International Criminal Court on 1 February 2024,” Kaljurand said in a post on X. “A clear signal of the country's commitment to the rule of law and a great basis for EU-Armenia cooperation.”

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) officially entered into force for Armenia on February 1.