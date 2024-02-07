1,000 children displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to spend holidays in Hungary

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. 1000 children forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh will have the opportunity to spend their summer holidays in Hungary, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan said at a joint press conference with Hungarian President Katalin Novák.



"This is not only a humanistic step, but also, indeed, a friendly gesture , which we appreciate," said Khachaturyan.



Hungarian President Katalin Novák, in turn, noted that 40 million Hungarian forints were provided to Armenian families who had to move from Nagorno Karabakh.