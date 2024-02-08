Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   8 February 2024

Russian, UAE presidents hold phone call - Kremlin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin has said Monday.

The presidents discussed the situation around Ukraine and Gaza and agreed on the "further development of friendly relations".








