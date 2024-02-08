Iran to hold joint naval drill with Russia, China in weeks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS.

Military forces from Iran, Russia and China are going to stage a joint naval war game in the coming weeks, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said, Tasnim reports.

It is noted that speaking at a naval base in Iran’s northern city of Manjil on Monday, Rear Admiral Irani said the joint exercise will be held before the end of the current Iranian year (March 19).

The commander noted that a number of other countries have also been invited to attend the joint drill.

“The war game will be held with the purpose of ensuring regional security and fulfilling common interests,” Tasnim quoted Shahram Irani as saying.