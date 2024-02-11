Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   11 February 2024

Ukraine situation, bilateral relations top agenda for Putin-Erdogan upcoming meeting - Peskov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Türkiye has been announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, the Anadolu news agency reports.

He said that Putin will discuss the situation in Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart.

The leaders will also discuss bilateral issues and the regional situation.








