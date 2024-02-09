Armenia’s trade turnover with EEU states grew 39% - PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s trade turnover with fellow EEU member states in 2023 grew 39% compared to 2022 and comprised around $7,8 billion dollars, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the EEU meeting in Kazakhstan.

“Exports grew 40,8% and imports grew 37,5%. At this stage we should view the strengthening of industrial cooperative, creation of new business ties, establishment of transnational digital services trade and data exchange among the priorities of the EEU,” Pashinyan said in his remarks.

Armenia holds the EEU presidency for 2024.

PM Pashinyan on February 2 arrived in Kazakhstan to chair the EEU prime ministerial meeting.