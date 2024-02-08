UAE Ambassador H.E. Dr. Nariman Al-Mulla Commends Global Unity on the International Day of Human Fraternity

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, H.E. Dr. Nariman Al-Mulla –Ambassador of the UAE to Armenia, extends heartfelt congratulations to people around the world, emphasizing that this day holds special significance as it highlights the importance of fostering unity, understanding, and collaboration among diverse communities.

“On December 21. 2020, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity, inviting all Member States and international organizations to observe the day annually. International Day of Human Fraternity was inspired by the global reaction to the historic signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by two of the world's great religious leaders; His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019”, expressed the ambassador, adding that the day is an annual celebration of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, tolerance and acceptance, and compassion and solidarity; it is also a call to put these values outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity -into action, in order to build a more peaceful world.

“We believe the values of the Document on Human Fraternity are key to promoting peace on all levels: between individuals, organizations, nations, and even between humanity and the environment”,- said the ambassador, stressing that the UN-recognized International Day of Human Fraternity aims to draw public awareness to human fraternity on the anniversary of the historic signing of the Document on Human Fraternity.

The Ambassador stated that the International Day of Human Fraternity is one of the key initiatives that oversees by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) to embody the principles of human Fraternity and present them as vivid practical examples, clarifying that the HCHF is an independent international committee instituted to promote human fraternity values in communities around the world and to fulfill the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity.

“Through our mission, we envisage a world of openhearted communities where people of all walks of life live together in harmony as one human family. We believe that the values of human fraternity are universal. They have the power to create harmony among the people of the world, without requiring uniformity. We are dedicated to promoting and upholding those values across the globe. We believe that these values hold the key to creating peaceful coexistence, between individuals and nations regardless of creed, race, or religion”, mentioned H.E. Al-Mulla.

Addressing the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s initiatives, the Ambassador stated that in addition to the International Day of Human Fraternity initiative, other initiatives were launched by the Committee to spread the values of tolerance and human fraternity, the most prominent of which are the Abrahamic Family House and The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

“The creation of the Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith complex in Abu Dhabi, aims to be a physical manifestation of “love your neighbor” by bringing together people of different faiths to engage and learn from each other on common ground. The Abrahamic Family House is the first space in history to collectively host a church, mosque, and synagogue. While serving as a community for interreligious dialogue and exchange the Abrahamic Family House preserves the unique character of each religion - Judaism, Christianity, and Islam- with its individual places of worship”,- informed H.E. Al-Mulla․

As for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, the ambassador said that the Award honors individuals, organizations, and other entities engaged in work that is making a profound contribution to human fraternity around the world. It is an independent global award that includes a $1 million prize and which hopes to inspire all people to work for human fraternity in their own communities.

“Through these initiatives we aspire to contribute to sustainable social harmony for all humanity by: