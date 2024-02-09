Pashinyan chairs EEU prime ministerial meeting in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, a prime ministerial session of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) chaired by Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Armenia holds the EEU presidency for 2024.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko are participating in the meeting. Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov cancelled his trip to Kazakhstan to return to his country because of an emergency situation at a power plant in Bishkek. His deputy Adylbek Kasymaliyev is representing Kyrgyzstan at the meeting.

Eurasian Economic Commission chairman of the board Bakytzhan Sagintayev is also participating in the meeting.

Before the meeting, the prime ministers visited the Digital Almaty-2024 forum.