LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 February:

The price of aluminum down by 0.86% to $2251.00, copper price down by 0.93% to $8545.00, lead price down by 0.90% to $2150.00, nickel price down by 0.43% to $16235.00, tin price down by 0.92% to $25960.00, zinc price down by 2.66% to $2488.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.