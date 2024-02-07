Government launches anti-drug trafficking task force

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The government has launched an interdepartmental commission tasked with preventing drug trafficking.

Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan said at the Cabinet meeting on February 1 that such a commission was formally enacted in 2003 but it failed to ensure practical and sustainable operations in line with modern challenges.

The new commission will be led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and will ensure cooperation with law enforcement agencies and support the implementation of Armenia’s international obligations regarding the fight against drug trafficking.