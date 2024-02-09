Armenian government develops new law on procurement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is developing a new law on procurement, Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan said Thursday.

He said that all government ministries have been asked to submit recommendations.

“We will soon hold consultations with government bodies, NGOs and businesses, to outline all changes that we want to carry out with the new law. I’d like to underscore that this is going to be a new law, and not amendments, because we believe that the reality we are in now and the reality when the law was written are different. A lot has changed in terms of the volumes of procurements. We think we need to make fundamental steps here,” Hovhannisyan said.

The most recent changes in the procurement law were made in 2016.