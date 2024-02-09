LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-01-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.24% to $2270.50, copper price up by 0.67% to $8625.00, lead price up by 0.30% to $2169.50, nickel price down by 0.58% to $16305.00, tin price stood at $26200.00, zinc price down by 0.08% to $2556.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.