Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-01-24

YEREVAN, 31 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.26 drams to 403.70 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.72 drams to 437.09 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 4.50 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.69 drams to 511.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 249.82 drams to 26517.27 drams. Silver price up by 0.72 drams to 299.50 drams.