LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.62% to $2265.00, copper price up by 0.50% to $8568.00, lead price down by 0.18% to $2163.00, nickel price down by 0.91% to $16400.00, tin price down by 1.41% to $26200.00, zinc price down by 0.35% to $2558.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.