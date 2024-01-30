Ambassador Mkrtchyan, Minister Kairidis discuss the development of Armenian-Greek relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan on January 30 met with the Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Dimitris Kairidis.



According to the Armenian Embassy in Greece, the Armenian Ambassador briefed on the geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus. During the meeting, the interlocutors addressed issues related to the development of bilateral relations and the expansion of the legal-treaty field.



Minister Kairidis expressed solidarity with the Armenian people, emphasizing the cultural and civilizational commonalities with the Greek people. The Minister highlighted the high level of bilateral relations.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement has been reached to further enhance activities aimed at the development of bilateral relations.