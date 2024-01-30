Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-01-24

YEREVAN, 30 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 403.96 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.89 drams to 437.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 4.52 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.90 drams to 512.18 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 62.33 drams to 26267.45 drams. Silver price up by 1.28 drams to 298.78 drams.