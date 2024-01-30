Secretary of Security Council, EUMA Head discuss course of monitoring mission

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has met with the head of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) Markus Ritter.

In a readout, the Security Council Office said Grigoryan and Ritter discussed the course of activities of the EU civilian monitoring mission (EUMA) and the European Council’s decision to increase the number of the EUMA personnel.

Grigoryan and Ritter emphasized that the deployment of the civilian mission plays an important role in terms of ensuring stability and security in the region.