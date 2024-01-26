Nikol Pashinyan, Irakli Garibashvili sign declaration establishing strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Bilateral documents were signed within the framework of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia held in Tbilisi, which was chaired by Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili, Nikol Pashinyan's Office said in a readout.

It is noted that Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili signed the minutes of the "13th session of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia" and the declaration "On the establishment of strategic partnership between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia".

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili signed the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of Georgia on the implementation of paid activities by the family members of the staff of diplomatic missions and consular institutions.

According to the source, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Arman Khojoyan and Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Tengiz Nasaridze signed a memorandum of understanding "On cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia".

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Georgia Ashot Smbatyan and Deputy Minister of IDPs from Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia Tamila Barkalaia signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and Ministry of IDPs from Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia on cooperation in the field of labor and social protection.