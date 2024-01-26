Manchester United, a UN agency and even Ferrari have turned to Armenian IT brainchild for cybersecurity

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. A startup founded by Armenian IT experts a few years ago is already used for business cybersecurity solutions by more than 40,000 enterprises and companies across the world.

EasyDMARC offers easy Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) deployment, an email authentication protocol, designed to protect companies from phishing attacks.

“EasyDMARC is building the world's largest DMARC ecosystem. We are committed to ensuring businesses' security in cyberspace. Our solution prevents companies from data leakage, protects them from financial loss, and email phishing attacks, averts customer loss, secures their email accounts and prevents the unauthorized use of domains,” reads the company’s description online.

“93% of cyberattacks starts from an email,” EasyDMARC co-founder and CTPO Avag Arakelyan explained to Armenpress.

DMARC is a technical solution protecting companies’ domains. However, its deployment has some risks, or unintended consequences, such as preventing not only emails sent by scammers or hackers, but also genuine ones. That’s where EasyDMARC steps in and offers a solution. “Our product mitigates the risks and enables businesses to deploy DMARC without any additional problems,” Arakelyan said.

According to Arakelyan, 100,000 domains of more than 40,000 companies from 130 countries now use EasyDMARC. The list of users includes tech company Picsart, Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari, the Japanese multinational electronics company Panasonic, as well as the English football club Manchester United and even the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women.

Google and Yahoo have made it mandatory for companies to deploy DMARC.

In a 2022 article for Forbes, EasyDMARC CEO and co-founder Gerasim Hovhannisyan argued that DMARC will become mandatory in a few years.