MEPs, experts call for int’l peacekeeping mission, monitoring mechanisms in Nagorno- Karabakh to save Armenian heritage

BRUSSELS, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Participants of the Conference on Protecting Armenian cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh in the European Parliament concluded that the presence of international peacekeepers and existence of clear mechanisms would be needed in Nagorno-Karabakh in order to prevent the “cultural genocide” perpetrated by Azerbaijan.

Members of the European Parliament who participated in the conference said they will do everything to maintain focus on the issue in the EP.

The Conference on Protecting Armenian cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh was held at the initiative of MEP Miriam Lexmann.

“The European Parliament has numerously raised the issue of the fake Azeri narratives and deliberate destruction of Armenian cultural heritage. But nevertheless, the EU is playing a short-term economic game and has an agreement with Azerbaijan. This is unacceptable, and it is our duty to do everything to save the Armenian heritage,” she said.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Belgium and Permanent Representative to the EU Tigran Balayan said that Azerbaijan is not only deliberately destroying and distorting everything that is Armenian, but it is also violating all legal obligations. He blamed the arbitrary enforcement of legal decisions and inconsistent posture of actors for what’s happening. “We must create a monitoring mechanism, and the European Parliament has sufficient means to create such a group. Our duty is to save what’s still left in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Balayan said.

Pierre d’Argent, professor at the University of Louvain and a guest professor at the University of Leiden warned MEPs that Azerbaijan is trying to “control history”. “Discrimination and falsification of history are state policies in that country,” he said, noting that Azeri authorities are “questioning what’s Armenians, and for them, Nagorno-Karabakh doesn’t exist.”

Over 4,000 Armenian monuments, monasteries and cultural buildings are under Azeri control today and face the risk of destruction.

Europa Nostra (pan-European Federation for Cultural Heritage) Secretary General Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailović called on the EU to adopt stronger rhetoric and introduce clear mechanisms to prevent the cultural tragedy.

Conference of European Churches Secretary Peter Pavlovic also called for a monitoring mechanism in Nagorno-Karabakh.

MEP Fabio Castaldo said that European satellites should be used to monitor and document what’s happening in Nagorno-Karabakh and use the images as evidence in international organizations. He said that only a strong package of sanctions against Azerbaijan could be the solution to the issue.