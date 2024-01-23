Late goal earns Inter Milan Italian Super Cup against 10-man Napoli

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez struck a late goal to snatch a 1-0 win over 10-man Napoli, claiming Inter’s eights Italian Super Cup title on Monday in Riyadh, trailing only one behind Juventus' record haul of nine.

Lautaro struck in the first minute of stoppages after Napoli played for half an hour with 10 men after Giovanni Simeone was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of five minutes.

"We must congratulate Napoli, they played a great game," Reuters quoted Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, who became the Supercoppa's record winning coach with five titles, as saying. "We played a semi-final three days ago and then a final today, it was something new for everyone. We kept our focus high."

Inter’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the former Armenia national team midfielder, was in the starting lineup and played the entire match, with the Super Cup becoming his 23rd title.

Mkhitaryan had a big chance to score in the 17th minute following an assist from Martinez as he aimed for the top left corner of the goal, but the kick was too high. The Armenian football star had Inter fans hold their breath once again in the second half when he took a hit after Çalhanoğlu’s corner shot, but the ball was too high again.