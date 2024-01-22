Russian deputy foreign minister, Turkish ambassador discuss South Caucasus and Ukraine

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic on Monday to discuss the current situation in the South Caucasus, Central Asia and Ukraine, Tass reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We exchanged views on the current situation in Transcaucasia, Central Asia and Ukraine. We have confirmed the mutual willingness to further coordinate efforts for ensuring peace and stability, especially in the South Caucasus," the ministry reported.

Both parties recognized the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation on regional and international issues, the ministry added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with the Turkish ambassador on the same day. The diplomats exchanged views regarding the bilateral and regional agenda of shared interest. "We have confirmed the mutual commitment to further coordinating our efforts in the interests of promoting global security and stability," the ministry said.