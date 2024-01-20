Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   20 January 2024

European Stocks- 19-01-24

European Stocks- 19-01-24

MOSCOW, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 19 January:

The value of German DAX down by 0.07% to 16555.13 points, French CAC 40 down by 0.40% to 7371.64 points, British FTSE up by 0.04% to 7461.93 points, and Russian RTSI up by 0.45% to 1130.05 points.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]